Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $231.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

