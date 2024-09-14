Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

