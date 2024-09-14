Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,912 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $475.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.07. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

