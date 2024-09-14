MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Short Interest Update

MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

MediPal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHLY remained flat at $19.07 during trading on Friday. MediPal has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

About MediPal

Medipal Holdings Corporation engages in the prescription pharmaceutical wholesale business in Japan. It procures healthcare products related to diagnostics, testing, treatment, and administration comprises medical equipment and medical materials, and clinical diagnostic reagents for use from the pre-symptomatic stage; handles PMS services on contract for manufacturers; and invests in orphan drugs and other products.

