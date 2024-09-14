MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Short Interest Update

MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
MediPal Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHLY remained flat at $19.07 during trading on Friday. MediPal has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.
About MediPal
