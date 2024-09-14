Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $370.28

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 370.28 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 388.50 ($5.08). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.96), with a volume of 230,244 shares changing hands.

Mears Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £353.58 million, a PE ratio of 940.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 370.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 370.55.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,414.63%.

Insider Activity

Mears Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 12,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £42,875.70 ($56,068.65). In other Mears Group news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 99,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £359,906.17 ($470,650.15). Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 12,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £42,875.70 ($56,068.65). Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.