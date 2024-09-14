McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a $342.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.80. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.