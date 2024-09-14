Maziar Arjomand Sells 51,714 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 51,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $37,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,194,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Maziar Arjomand sold 22,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $18,798.60.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PET stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wag! Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.11% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Articles

