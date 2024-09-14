Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Matrix Service

Matrix Service Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matrix Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.