Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,250,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,266,000 after buying an additional 38,380 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 827,467 shares of company stock worth $379,595,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $493.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $496.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.41. The company has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
