Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $96.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $96.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Shares of VAC opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after buying an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,938 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

