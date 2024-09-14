Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 30825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.44.

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks Electrical Group

About Marks Electrical Group

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 61,279 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £42,895.30 ($56,094.29). Insiders own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

