Mark J. Vignola Sells 10,000 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

TERN stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 469,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 578,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

