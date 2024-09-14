Manta Network (MANTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.09 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $272.89 million and $15.09 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.67521174 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $11,106,961.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

