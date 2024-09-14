Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.37

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$180.37 and traded as high as C$190.06. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$188.83, with a volume of 413 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEQ

Mainstreet Equity Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.42 by C($4.12). The firm had revenue of C$63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.35 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 52.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 9.258306 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

About Mainstreet Equity

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.