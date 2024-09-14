Mainsail Asset Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.4% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 35,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

