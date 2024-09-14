Mainsail Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.8% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

