Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 123 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PLD opened at $129.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $118.94. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

