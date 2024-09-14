Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after buying an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

