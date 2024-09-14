Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 549.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after buying an additional 1,337,053 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 80,443 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 47,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

