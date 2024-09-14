Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 207.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 7,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 463.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $519.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $528.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

