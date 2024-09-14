Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $466,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,416,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.