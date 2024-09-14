Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.