Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 3,710.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 676.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 343,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 298,982 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 745.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 271,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 44.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GAPR opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $36.47.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

