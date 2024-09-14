LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,838 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.66 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

