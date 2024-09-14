LWM Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,416,000.

IBIT stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

