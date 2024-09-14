LWM Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $4,855,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $916.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $861.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

