LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on September 30th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of LUXHP stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
