LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on September 30th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of LUXHP stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

