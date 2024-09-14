Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

