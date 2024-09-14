LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Shares Up 4.4%

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.