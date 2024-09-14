Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.010-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$735.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.2 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.01-$1.26 EPS.
Lovesac Stock Up 2.9 %
LOVE stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.
