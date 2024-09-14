Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $408.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Lovesac by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $5,160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

