Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $326.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $279.58 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,370,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,390,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,621,000 after buying an additional 203,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after buying an additional 87,362 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

