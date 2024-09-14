LimeWire (LMWR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.42 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market cap of $57.70 million and $3.42 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.1997709 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,311,592.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars.

