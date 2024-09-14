Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.3% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 118,148 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

