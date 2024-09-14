Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

