Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 126 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 81.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in CME Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CME Group by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after buying an additional 203,769 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in CME Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.67. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.