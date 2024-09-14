Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,376,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $332.45 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.64. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

