Leelyn Smith LLC Buys Shares of 10,288 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

