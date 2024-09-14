Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,323,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,639. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $581.96 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $598.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

