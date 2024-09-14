Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Sells $136,641.60 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,293,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96.
Lantronix Trading Down 0.7 %
Lantronix stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 575,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
