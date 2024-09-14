Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Sells $136,641.60 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,293,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.7 %

Lantronix stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 575,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

