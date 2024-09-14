Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $72,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $769.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $868.98 and a 200-day moving average of $932.10. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

