Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $316,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $769.72 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $868.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.10. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.