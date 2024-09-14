Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.19. The company has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.