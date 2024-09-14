Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe
Adobe Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.19. The company has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
