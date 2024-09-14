Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Purchases 617 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.7% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

