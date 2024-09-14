Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894,321 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.