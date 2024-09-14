Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading 0% Higher

Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.
Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.
About Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF
The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.