Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HESM opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Hess Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.6677 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

