Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 152,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 30.0% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $2,290,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $342.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.26.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

