Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $29.21 Million Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,068 shares during the quarter. Weibo makes up about 1.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $29,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 1,634,230 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $7,435,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Weibo by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 700,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Weibo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

