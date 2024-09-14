Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,090 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DLocal by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,938,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 345,746 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 55.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 552,104 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in DLocal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,316,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 72,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DLocal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.18 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

DLocal Company Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

